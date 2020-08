MET office forecasts heavy rain in Karachi, Hyderabad on August 7, 8

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday has predicted rain/wind-thundershowers in Karachi and Hyderabad on August 7 and 8 (Friday, Saturday), ARY News reported.

The MET office in its report has feared that heavy downpour in Karachi and Hyderabad, may result in Urban flooding and authorities have been advised to remain on their toes to control over the situation.

The weather in Karachi will remain partly cloudy today, while the maximum temperature can soar upto 36 degree centigrade. 70% humidity was recorded in the morning.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-four, Karachi thirty-one, Peshawar twenty-six Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit eighteen, Murree nineteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast about Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, Baramula, Jammu, Leh and Anantnag is expected to be partly cloudy with chances of rain/ thundershowers.

Temperature recorded this morning in Srinagar twenty-one degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh seventeen, Pulwama, Baramulla and Shopian nineteen and Anantnag twenty degree centigrade.

Comments

comments