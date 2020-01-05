Met office issues alert for heavy rain, snowfall in Quetta, other areas

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain and snowfall in northern parts of Balochistan including Quetta on Sunday (today) and Monday, ARY News reported.

Met office in a weather alert predicted rain and snowfall in Balochistan’s Quetta, Mastung, Ziarat, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Harnai and Pashin on today and tomorrow.

Heavy snowfall, average 02 feet, in Quetta, Ziarat, Qila Abdullah and Pashin districts may disrupt normal life and transportations in these areas, according to the alert.

Heavy rain may generate flash flooding in local nullahs in Quetta, Qila Abdullah, Harnai, Chaghi, Sibbi, Mastung and Bolan districts of the province during the period.

Quetta Metropolitan Corporation has directed the employees to ensure their presence during the wet spell.

The authorities have imposed a ban on visiting the sites of dams and other picnic places during the rainy weather spell.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has also issued a circular to concerned district administrations to take precautionary measures to meet any contingency.

Karachi is expected to receive light rainfall between Monday night and Tuesday morning, the met office said its forecast.

A westerly wave will enter in Balochistan from Iran today bringing a new spell of rainfall in the country.

Rain is expected in Sindh’s districts of Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Jacobabad and Shikarpur on Monday, whil light rain is expected in Karachi on Monday night, according to the met office.

Minimum temperature in the city was recorded 13.5 degree Celsius today, PMD said in its weather report. Maximum temperature will remain between 24-26 degree Celsius, the weather report said.

Humidity will remain in Karachi between 85-95 percent in the morning and 25-35 percent in evening.

