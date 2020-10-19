Met Office predicts light rainfall at scattered areas in Tharparkar

KARACHI: The Met Office on Monday predicted light rainfall at scattered places and partly cloudy weather in Tharparkar district in lower Sindh.

The weather will remain mostly hot and dry in Sindh, while partly cloudy weather and scattered rainfall is expected in Nagarparkar, Mithi and Islamkot in desert region of Tharparkar, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Arabian Sea Low Pressure

The PMD on Sunday stated that a Low pressure area over the Arabian Sea has intensified into a depression over central Arabian Sea, at a distance of about 730 KM southwest of Karachi.

The system is likely to move west or southwest and under its influence scattered light or moderate rain and thunderstorms are likely in Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta and Umerkot districts in Sindh today, the met office predicted yesterday.

Sea conditions are rough or very rough around the center of the system the PMD said and advised fishermen to remain careful while venturing into the sea.

Moreover, Balochistan Fisheries Department in Gwadar directed the fishermen not to venture into the deep sea due to strong winds and high waves. “The rough weather with stormy winds likely to persist in the sea till October 21,” the Fisheries Department said in its statement.

The department advised fishermen to stay away from the sea for next four days.

The Arabian Sea cyclones tend to form between April and November, with peaks in late April to May and October to November, weather experts said.

