Met office predicts rain, thunderstorm in Karachi today

KARACHI: Pakistan’s weather office has forecast a warm and humid weather in Karachi on Saturday with chances of rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds, ARY News reported.

Maximum temperature in the city will be 35 – 37ºCelsius, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Rain or wind-thunderstorm is also expected at isolated places in Karachi tomorrow.

Heavy rainfall lashed Karachi on the consecutive fifth day on Friday as five people died by electrocution in various areas of the city.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Karachi undergoing an interesting spell of weather with an interplay between hot and humid weather and rainfall.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, monsoon currents are penetrating in northeastern and southeastern parts of Pakistan.

These monsoon currents are likely to continuously prevail till Monday, weather forecast said.

Average temperatures are likely to drop in most parts of the country in the next week, according to the weather prediction.

