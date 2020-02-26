Met Office predicts rainfall this week, likely to disturb PSL Pindi matches

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office has forecast a spell of rainfall with Wind or thunderstorm from Thursday to Saturday in the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches on Friday and Saturday at Rawalpindi, are likely to be disturbed due to rainfall, weather report said.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (MET Office) has informed that a westerly weather system is likely to enter upper parts of the country on Thursday evening and persist till Saturday.

Under the influence of this weather system rainfall is expected, with hailstorm at few places and snowfall over the hills, in Chitral, Swat, Dir, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Swabi, Mardan, Kurram and Kohat regions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwwa from Thursday to Saturday and in Bannu, D I Khan from Thursday evening to Friday.

In Punjab rainfall with hailstorm at few places expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi-Bahuddin, Gujrat, Sialkot from Friday to

Saturday.

Rainfall with dust storm also likely in D.G Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar on Friday, according to the weather forecast.

Rain with Wind-thunderstorm and snowfall over the hills is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from Thursday evening to Saturday.

In Balochistan, wind-thunderstorm and rainfall is expected at Quetta, Pishin, Zhob, Chaman, Qila Saifullah and Qila Abdullah from Thursday to Friday morning.

Dry weather is expected in Sindh during the period. However dust raising winds are expected at Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana regions.

