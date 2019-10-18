Met Office predicts sighting of Rabi-ul Awwal moon on Oct 29

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday said that there is ‘good chance’ of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1441 AH moon sighting on the evening of Oct. 29.

According to astronomical parameters, the new moon of Rabi-ulAwwal, 1441 AH 1441 AH will born on crossing conjunction point at 08-38 Pakistan Standard Time (PST), met office said in a statement.

There is good chance of sighting of the moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal on the evening of Oct 29, 2019 (Tuesday), i.e. 29th of Safar 1441 AH, weather department said.

According to climate record, the weather is expected fair or partly cloudy in most parts of the country on that Tuesday evening, met office statement said.

A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in connection with the sighting of the Safar moon is expected to be held on Tuesday.

Chairman of the committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman will preside over the meeting.

The meeting of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also be held for collecting evidence in respect of sighting of the Rabi-ul-Awwal moon.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry in a press conference on July 15 this year recommended the dissolution of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Regarding the moon sighting app ‘Ruet’, he said that every zone can be adjusted by a person’s position so moon sighting is not an issue anymore.

