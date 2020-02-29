Punjab, KP receive first rainfall of spring: met office

ISLAMABAD: Several cities of Punjab as well Peshawar and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have received first rainfall of spring, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Met Office has predicted that upper parts of KP, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan regions will receive more rain with wind-thunderstorm, snowfall and at some places hailstorm on Saturday under the influence of a westerly weather system.

Several parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as Balochistan’s Sibi, Barkhan, Panjgur and Zhob, Sindh’s Larkana district, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan regions received rainfall with wind and thunderstorm in a fresh spell of rainy weather.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has also forecast more rainfall in upcoming month of March.

In Punjab Murree received 46mm rainfall, while Layyah 30mm, Mangla and Jhang 28mm, Jhelum and Chakwal 26mm, Faisalabad 23mm, Toba Tek Singh 22mm, Rawalpindi 21mm, Hafizabad 20mm, Sahiwal 16mm and Lahore 15mm rainfall.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwah Dera Ismail Khan received 24mm, Balakot 21mm and Kakul received 18mm rainfall.

In Azad Kashmir Muzaffarabad received 35mm rainfall at airport and 27mm in the city.

Minimum temperature minus one Celsius recorded at Skardu, Kalam and Bagrote, the met office said in its report.

