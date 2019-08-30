Met office warns of heavy rain in Karachi, issues urban flooding alert

KARACHI: Pakistan Met Office has warned of heavy rainfall in Karachi and issued red alert over likely urban flooding in the city on Friday, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast around 50 to 70mm rainfall in the port city along with heavy rainfall in coastal districts of Badin, in eight districts of Sindh.

According to the PMD, the prevailing spell of rain in Sindh is very likely to intensify, producing moderate to heavy rains in the province particularly in Karachi, Thatta, Jamshoro, Dadu, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Nausheroferoz, Badin, Sanghar and Larkana districts till Friday evening.

Due to likely heavy rainfall, the situation of urban flooding in Karachi may further be aggravated on Friday, with water logging in low lying areas of the city and isolated places in other parts of Sindh, the met office said.

The weather department had advised concerned authorities in Karachi and other parts of Sindh to take the precautionary measures accordingly.

Monsoon currents are penetrating in southern parts of the country and increasing temperature could further strengthen the rainy weather system, weather officials said.

Karachi received heavy rainfall in several areas yesterday. The met office further said that the fresh spell of rains was expected to persist at regular intervals till Friday.

Moreover Thatta, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas divisions received rains.

According to the weather department Thatta received maximum rainfall of 83mm, while Islam Kot 61, and 55mm rainfall measured at North Karachi, 42mm at Saddar and Jinnah Terminal, Model Observatory 38, Landhi, Kemari 32, Old area 29, PAF Faisal 27,Nazimabad 26 and PAF Masroor 02mm.

In other parts of Sindh, Badin received 39mm rainfall, Tandojam 38, Hyderabad 25, Diplo 23, Rohri 17, Kaloi 15, Shaheed Benazirabad 12, Sukkur 09, Nagar Parkar 08, Sakrand 05, Mirpurkhas, Chhor and Mithi 04, Moenjodaro 02 and Chachro 01 mm.

