WATCH: ‘Biggest meteor in Middle East’ captured on camera in Lebanon  

A falling meteor claimed to be one of the biggest in the Middle East is captured on camera in Lebanon as it lit the entire sky.

It was captured by a dash-cam as Nizar Samir El Murr was driving near Mount Sannine in Lebanon.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The video shows a vehicle moving on a path filled with snow when suddenly a light flashes up in the sky.

The sky is jet black at first before suddenly a steak of light emerges from the top of the screen. The green glow then flashes with blue which shines out across the entire landscape.

The meteor continues on its downward journey with bursts of orange light as faint hissing noises can be heard in the background.

Murr, who captured the moment, claimed that it is the biggest meteor ever recorded in the Middle East.

He said: ‘It’s the biggest and best-recorded video because of the height of around 2,500 metres, clear sky and no light pollution.’

‘It was the most beautiful thing I [have] ever seen.’

Footages have emerged from time to time from across the globe where people have captured or witnessed meteors in the sky.

On Jan 14, a meteorite that crashed into rural southeastern Australia in a fireball in 1969 contained the oldest material ever found on Earth, stardust that predated the formation of our solar system by billions of years, scientists said on Monday.

Read More: Nasa releases images of meteor that went unnoticed

The oldest of 40 tiny dust grains trapped inside the meteorite fragments retrieved around the town of Murchison in Victoria state dated from about 7 billion years ago, about 2.5 billion years before the sun, Earth and rest of our solar system formed, the researchers said.

In fact, all of the dust specks analyzed in the research came from before the solar system’s formation – thus known as “presolar grains” – with 60% of them between 4.6 and 4.9 billion years old and the oldest 10% dating to more than 5.6 billion years ago.

