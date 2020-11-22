Meteor streaks across Texas sky, video goes viral    

TEXAS: In a truly memorable moment, a meteor streaked across the Texas sky shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday night.

According to the details, skygazers in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley were treated to a stunning sight as an apparent meteor brightened the sky.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, the National Weather Service’s office in Brownsville shared a video of the incident.

“Here’s a video of tonight’s meteor streaking across Brownsville from one of our meteorologists,” the agency captioned the clip, which had been viewed more than 8,000 times by early Friday, KIRO7 reported.

The sighting occurred during the annual Leonid meteor shower, which peaked earlier this week. The Leonids are active through Nov. 30, according to the American Meteor Society.

