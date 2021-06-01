Incredible method to construct bridges over water, video goes viral

A YouTube video has gone viral that explained the complex process of constructing bridges over water which amazes the netizens around the world.

A still shot of the explainer video is also being shared widely on social media, showing an octagonal hole right in the middle of a water body

A large number of piles are driven into the water to create an octagonal hole, cofferdam, before pumping out water to leave a safe working environment for constructors.

However, water pumps are required on some construction sites.

It is a complex process to drive the piles into the water to a specific depth based on the type of soil at the bottom for preparing the construction ground besides taking steps to avoid collapse or flood in the structure.

The video has garnered over 2.2 million views and thousands of likes after being shared on YouTube page ‘#Mind Warehouse’ on September 28 last year.

