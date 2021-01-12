Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on three-day official visit

ISLAMABAD/ANKARA: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will arrive in Islamabad today to pay a three-day official visit to Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Turkish foreign minister along with his delegation will hold a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to discuss bilateral relations besides exchanging views on regional and international issues.

FM Cavusoglu will also hold separate meetings with President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan during his forthcoming visit.

It will be the third visit of the Turkish foreign minister during the last two and half years. Mevlut Cavusoglu’s recent visit is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries, according to the Foreign Office.

