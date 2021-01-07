Former PM Mian Soomro’s bungalow marked in anti-encroachment drive

KARACHI: A bungalow belonging to former prime minister Mohammed Mian Soomro has been marked during an anti-encroachment drive in Karachi, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per sources, the assistant commissioner reached the site of Kidney Hill Park, situated in Karachi, today to oversee the ongoing encroachment operation on an amenity plot in compliance with the Supreme Court’s (SC) directives.

During the visit of the lady assistant commissioner, around 12 bungalows on land of Kidney Hill Park were found illegal including the house of sitting federal minister Mohammed Mian Soomro.

Sources said bungalow No 144 was property of former prime minister Mohammad Mian Soomro. The lady assistant commissioner has issued notice to the owner of the house to vacate the bungalow within 15 days otherwise authorities will bulldoze the illegally constructed bungalow.

Read More: SCP orders govt to demolish Karachi’s 250 buildings on encroached land

Ahmed Ali Park (Kidney Hill) is located in Bahadurabad near the Karachi Cooperative Housing Society. The park is spread over 82 acres which is replete with natural hills and old trees.

The remodelling of the park was started in last year which includes growing of urban forest, trees like Neem, palm, a designated play area for children, swings, benches and walking tracks

