Michael Jackson’s family accuse BBC’s Martin Bashir for trickery

Michael Jackson’s family are the latest to lay claims against former BBC journalist Martin Bashir’s journalistic ethics days after it was confirmed that Bashir once deceived Princess Diana to secure an explosive 1995 interview with her, reported TMZ.

The claims, that come from Jackson’s nephew Taj Jackson who is the son of Tito Jackson, stem from Bashir’s controversial 2003 documentary Living with Michael Jackson based at MJ’s Neverland Ranch.

After an independent investigation revealed last week that Bashir had forged documents to secure the 1995 Panorama interview with Diana, Taj accused him of “manipulated footage and unethical journalism.”

He also took to Twitter to lay further claims as far as Bashir forging MJ’s signature on the document that gave him full control of the documentary’s final edit.

“We need a full investigation now to see if Bashir ever forged Michael Jackson documents,” he said. “I personally would love to analyze my uncle’s signature on the document giving Bashir final edit and control.”

He added why he questioned the signature; MJ had filed a lawsuit after the documentary aired saying that Bashir had promised him final edit.

To put things in perspective, during the length of his 2003 MJ interview, Bashir had brought up allegations of sexual abuse, among other things, that lay the groundwork for intense scrutiny of MJ’s life in the years that followed.

“Bashir’s manipulated footage and unethical journalism are one of the main reasons my uncle Michael is not here today. That 2005 trial broke him. Shame on those who provided cover for Bashir. Shame on those who rewarded him. My family deserves an investigation & apology too,” TMZ quoted Taj.

According to Jackson’s former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, the Jackson family might consider legal action against Bashir.

Comments

comments