Micro smart lockdown imposed in Covid hit areas of Karachi Central

KARACHI: In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus the local administration has notified micro smart lockdown in different localities of four towns in Karachi’s Central District, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The micro smart lockdown has been imposed for 15 days from June 1st (today) to June 15 in various areas of Gulberg, North Karachi, Liaquatabad and North Nazimabad towns in district central.

According to a notification, the micro smart lockdown will remain enforced in the areas having 126 patients of the coronavirus. The hot spots have been identified by the district health officer (DHO).

Wearing face mask has been declared mandatory by the local administration in these areas. Pillion riding, industrial and trade activities will be banned in these areas. The movement of people residing in areas under the smart lockdown shall be strictly restricted and family gatherings will remain banned in the areas under the micro smart lockdown.

All kinds of industrial units in these areas will also remain closed and no home delivery or takeaway of any sort will be allowed from restaurants.

The COVID-19 positive people will remain quarantined at their homes, while the government will take every possible step to ensure the delivery of groceries, according to the notification.

