COVID-19: Micro and smart lockdowns in parts of Karachi

KARACHI: Local authorities have imposed micro and smart lockdowns in various parts of the city after rapidly multiplying cases of COVID-19, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the order, movement of people residing in areas under the smart lockdown shall be strictly restricted and only grocery shops, convenience stores, bakeries and pharmacies shall be allowed to remain open during specific timings.

The streets of affected areas have been closed with hurdles and deployment of policemen.

According to reports, lockdown imposed in areas in Delhi Mercantile Society-1, Civic Centre, Essa Nagri, Civic Centre, Gulshan-i-Iqbal Blocks 1, 2, 10-A, 13-C, 19, 13-D, 4-G, 13, 14, 15, and 10, Blocks 10, 12, 3, 8 and 7-G in Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Gulzar-i-Hijri, Blocks 2 and Block 6 in PECHS, Jacob Lines and Baloch Para.

In district Central, several houses along with streets in different parts were placed under micro-smart lockdown. The lockdown also imposed at houses located in Blocks 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 19 in Federal B. Area, Blocks B, C, D, G, L and N of North Nazimabad, Firdous Colony in Nazimabad, and some sectors of North Karachi.

In district East, over 70 houses and flats were placed under micro-smart lockdown, according to reports.

In District South, 5th Street, Khayaban-i-Momin, 6th Street, Khayaban-i-Badban, 12th Street, Bath Island and 35th Street off Khayaban-i-Ittehad in DHA were placed under micro-smart lockdown until the active cases came down to zero.

In district Korangi, three houses in sub-division Korangi, and two houses each in Shah Faisal and Model Colony were placed under micro lockdown.

In district West, Surjani Town police station and a flat in Gulshan-i-Maymar in Gadap Town were placed under micro-smart lockdown.

