Microsoft Office apps is finally getting dark theme

Microsoft office dark theme

Microsoft Office is reportedly getting a dark mode feature for its apps on Android.

As per a tipster, Microsoft is working hard to provide Android users with a dedicated dark theme for several of the popular Office suite of apps, including Word, Powerpoint, and Excel.

According to Alessandro Paluzzi, Microsoft is working to bring dark mode to Office and Office Hub on Android.

Microsoft has already rolled out a dark theme to some of its Android apps, including Outlook, OneDrive, and a few others.

Read More: Google is finally getting a dark theme on desktop devices

Unfortunately, it’s unclear when the update will roll out to Android users. But when it does become available, it’ll apply to Word, PowerPoint, and Excel.

