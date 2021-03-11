Microsoft Office is reportedly getting a dark mode feature for its apps on Android.

As per a tipster, Microsoft is working hard to provide Android users with a dedicated dark theme for several of the popular Office suite of apps, including Word, Powerpoint, and Excel.

According to Alessandro Paluzzi, Microsoft is working to bring dark mode to Office and Office Hub on Android.

#Microsoft is working on the dark theme for the Office suite on #Android 👀 ℹ️ Here are some screenshots of what Microsoft Word will look like, but it will also look the same for PowerPoint and Excel. pic.twitter.com/omuVIqkmub — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 8, 2021

Microsoft has already rolled out a dark theme to some of its Android apps, including Outlook, OneDrive, and a few others.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear when the update will roll out to Android users. But when it does become available, it’ll apply to Word, PowerPoint, and Excel.

