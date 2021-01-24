Miftah Ismail demands withdrawal of power tariff hike

KARACHI: Muslim League-Nawaz leader Miftah Ismail on Sunday demanded withdrawal of recent hike in power tariff.

In a statement former Minister of Finance said that expensive power generation by furnace oil, line losses and sliding recoveries have pressed the government to increase the power price. “The government could not overburden the people due to its ineligibility,” he said.

“We had left behind 1036 billion circulatory debt, which has now crossed 2400 billion,” the PML-N leader said. “Each month circulatory debt in power sector being increased by 50 to 60 billion rupees,” Ismail said.

“Losses in power transmission and distribution are real reason behind hike in debt,” PML-N leader said.

Miftah Ismail also criticized the government’s decision of not providing gas to the export-oriented and other local industries and said it will create problems for textile and other industries.

He demanded implementation on the merit order and withdrawal of the decision regarding not supplying the gas to industries.

