Miftah Ismail appears before NAB in LNG scandal probe

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Miftah Ismail on Saturday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a case related to Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) scandal.

Ismail was interrogated for more than half an hour by the accountability watchdog and later was handed over a questionnaire comprising 30 questions, regarding probe into alleged corruption in the LNG project.

The former finance minister was asked to submit his reply within a week.

The sources with the anti-graft body said Miftah Ismail can be summoned again by the bureau if required.

Talking to media after NAB appearance, Mr Miftah said, his statement was recorded by the NAB, in which he has answered every query into the matter.

“NAB has not asked me to appear before it again, but he will appear before the body if asked again,” he continued.

In October, 2018, the NAB had reopened investigation into LNG scandal against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.

The file of the case was closed and it was in the back burner at Karachi office of the National Accountability Bureau.

The anti-corruption watchdog is inquiring into a case registered in 2015 against Abbasi for awarding a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract which caused a potential $2 billion loss to the national exchequer.

According to NAB documents, the contract for the LNG import and distribution was awarded to the Elengy Terminal in 2013 in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws.

