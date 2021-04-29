NA-249 by-poll: PML-N’s Miftah, Zubair express concerns over ‘slow pace’ of vote count

KARACHI: Expressing concerns over the alleged slow pace of vote count, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) candidate for the by-poll in NA-249 Karachi, Miftah Ismail accused that two polling officers did not provide copies of Form-45 to the polling agents, ARY News reported.

According to the details, PML-N’s Muhammad Zubair and Miftah Ismail on late night arrived at the office of the district returning officer (DRO) office to get the Forms-45. They were of the view that they will not leave the office until they are not provided the concerned forms.

Talking to journalists, Miftah Ismail said that Form-45 of polling stations number 260 and 261 were not submitted to the concerned office. He minted that the polling officers left the office without submitting the results and their mobile phones are also switched off.

Read More: Unofficial results: PML-N leads in NA-249 Karachi by-election as vote count underway

Earlier today, polling for the by-election for National Assembly constituency NA-249- Karachi West-II had been concluded as results started to pour in.

The polling had started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm without any break. Sindh government had announced a public holiday, today (Thursday) in NA-249 Karachi constituency due to a by-election.

Unofficial Results

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results of 72 polling stations, PML-N’s Miftah Ismail was leading with 6,324 votes against PPP’s Qadir Mandokhail who acquired 4123 votes.

However, PSP candidate Mustafa Kamal had secured 2734 votes, banned TLP’s Mufti Nazeer 2427 votes, PTI candidate Amjad Afridi secured 1445 votes and MQM-P’s Hafiz Mursaleen bagged 1323 votes, according to unofficial results of 72 polling stations out of 273.

Comments

comments