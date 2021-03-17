MiG-21 aircraft of Indian Air Force crashes, pilot killed
NEW DELHI: A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed on Wednesday while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India.
Group Captain A Gupta lost his life in the fatal accident. A court of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident, the Indian Air Force said in a statement.
IAF expressed deep condolences over the death of the pilot and said that it stands “firmly with his family members”.
The incident comes two months after a MiG-21 fighter jet of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh in Rajasthan during a training sortie due to a technical malfuntion. The pilot managed to eject safely.
The Indian Air Force has lost 27 aircraft, including 15 fighter jets and helicopters, in crashes since 2016, a report quoted an Indian minister as saying in Parliament in 2019.