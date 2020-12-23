Might have to shut down NAB for ‘human rights violations’: Saleem Mandviwalla

ISLAMABAD: Senate deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwalla said Wednesday he will never let business community be victimized by National Accountability Bureau, ARY News reported.

Saleem Mandviwalla, while talking to media earlier today, alleged the accountability watchdog is violating human rights and referred to a Chinese diplomat who shared reservations over NAB saying there will be no business deals until NAB’s part is ruled out.

It is high time the business community stood up against this to get rid of such violations and degradation by NAB once and for all, the deputy chairman said.

He rhetorically remarked that now, Prime Minister’s aide on accountability, Shahzad Akbar will tell parliamentarians on how to run the parliament.

Shahzad Akbar needs to focus on his own work and must stop intruding in parliamentary affairs, Saleem Mandviwalla said.

Returning to the alleged violation from NAB, he said we will have to shutdown NAB as the government has been unable to address grievances of the business community, concluded Senate deputy chairman Mandviwalla.

He asked business community to raise their issues with the Senate and they will get an amicable response to their reservations and also redressal.

Pertinent to note that Mandviwalla had, earlier this month, said he met NAB head and shared with him how NAB officials threaten behind closed doors.

He said NAB chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has assured him that all the reservations will be allayed in the NAB case against the alleged corruption.

Senator Mandviwalla who represents Pakistan Peoples Party said NAB officials are blackmailing and threatening their targets to make them opt plea bargain.

NAB Rawalpindi’s Director General Irfan Mangi has maintained an air of terror across the country, Mandviwalla said and added that Mangi claims even the NAB chairman cannot do anything about him.

