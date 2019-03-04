Migrants scramble aboard Calais ferry, sparking police sweep

CALAIS: Dozens of migrants hoping to reach Britain scrambled aboard a cross-Channel ferry in northern France, sparking a 12-hour manhunt as police combed the ship to find them, officials said Sunday.

Around 100 migrants broke into the dock area of the port of Calais late Saturday, and dozens managed to get onboard the ferry that had just arrived from the English port of Dover.

A total of 63 migrants were detained, many of whom had tried to hide aboard the Danish-operated DFDS ‘Calais Seaways’, regional authorities said.

On Sunday morning, firemen talked down the last group of about a dozen migrants who had climbed high above the deck to a catwalk attached to the ship’s funnel.

Prosecutors at nearby Boulogne said these people were still in custody. Twelve people were due to appear in court. Others were released with a warning because they were minors or for lack of evidence.

The migrants managed to get aboard the ferry by using a maintenance ladder at high tide, senior regional official Jean-Philippe Vennin told AFP.

“Two of the migrants fell into the sea and were quickly rescued by firemen,” he added.

Police offloaded vehicles arriving from Britain on the ferry before making a top-to-bottom search of the ship.

Those detained were taken to Calais police headquarters, Vennin said.

Cross-Channel ferry traffic was delayed overnight with at least two forced to remain at sea before being allowed into port.

