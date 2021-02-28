Over 600,000 migratory birds flocked to Sindh this year: survey

KARACHI: More than 600,000 migratory birds visited Sindh this year (2020-21), according to a survey carried out by the provincial wildlife department.

Every year, the department carries out a survey of migratory birds, particulary waterfowls, visiting the province’s wetlands like Nariri Lagoon, Charwo, Phoosna, Runn of Kutch, Manchhar Lake, Lungh Lake, Sukkur Barrage, Mehrano, Kursh, Acch, Keenjhar, Haleji, Hub Dam, Hawksbay, Ibrahim Hyderi, Korangi Creek, and coastal wetlands of Thatta, Sujawal and Karachi.

Every year #Wildlife Department #GoS carries out migratory bird particularly waterfowl survey. Similarly this year’s (2020-21) survey held from 27th January to 18th February.

Many wetlands like Nariri Lagoon, Charwo, Phoosna, Runn of Katch,

Manchhar lake, Lungh Lake, 1/5 pic.twitter.com/t99uoGhhcp — SindhWildlife (@sindhwildlife) February 26, 2021

“Historically survey methodology is to reach the target wetland[s], fill [out] information sheet by number counting, round block & transect methods,” the department said.

This year, as many as 612,397 migratory birds visited the province as compared to 741,042 in 2020, 248,105 in 2019, 153,916 in 2017, 150,000 in 2016 and 17,568,90 in 1990.

According to data, species’ diversity witnessed an increase as 32 new species of waterfowls were spotted whereas a total of 86 types of migratory water birds visited these wetlands.

