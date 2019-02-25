Military leadership warns of befitting response to Indian aggression

RAWALPINDI: Amid rising tension between Pakistan and India following the Pulwama attack, Chief of Army staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited Air Headquarters (AHQ) and called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, ARY News reported.

According to the military’s media wing, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan deliberated on operational environment including threat and response in the meeting.

Both Chiefs expressed satisfaction on readiness, coordination and synergy. Pakistan Armed Forces are fully prepared for a befitting response to any Indian aggression or misadventure, reads the statement.

Earlier, appreciating the state of high morale and readiness of the troops, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on February 24, had said that there was not anything more sacred than defending the motherland.

According to military’s media wing, General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited troops along the working boundary near Sialkot and said, ‘I take pride in leading an Army which is ever ready to perform this duty.’

