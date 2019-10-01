Any military exchange between Pak and India not to remain limited: AJK president

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Masood Khan on Tuesday warned that any military exchange between India and Pakistan will not remain limited and added that it would escalate to nuclear level.

In an interview, Masood Khan said that the deteriorating security situation in occupied Kashmir has the potential to escalate into a nuclear conflict, Radio Pakistan reported.

He urged the United Nations and the world community to deal with the crisis. The AJK president said, “We have beefed up security, we remain vigilant and India with its aggressive steps has pushed the region to the brink of war.”

The president said, “We are in a state of war right now, but the situation could escalate even further.”

Earlier on August 17, Director General Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor had called Kashmir a ‘nuclear flashpoint’ and urged the world to pay attention to the pressing issue.

Addressing a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the DG ISPR had rejected the impression that Pakistan was provoking tensions on the Line of Control (LoC). He had said Pakistan will never take any such step that would bring damage to the Kashmir cause.

