Military officials to brief lawmakers on national security

ISLAMABAD: Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaisar has summoned a meeting of lawmakers of both upper and lower houses of Parliament for a briefing on the prevailing national security situation on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Military officials will brief the lawmakers on the security situation during the meeting to be held at 2pm

A formal invitation for the meeting has been extended to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PML-N leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal leader Asad Mahmood, PML-Q leader Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, Balochistan National Party Chief Akhtar Mengal, MQM-Pakistan leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Balochistan National Party leader Khalid Hussain Magsi, Grand Democratic Alliance leader Ghaus Bakhsh Khan Mahr, Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, and Awami National Party leader Ameer Haider Khan Hoti have also been invited to the high-level moot.

Besides, senators Mushahidullah Khan, Sherry Rehman, Muhammad Ali Saif, Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Siraj-ul-Haq, Sitara Ayaz, Dr Jehanzeb Khan Jamaldini, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, and Aurganzeb Khan have been invited to attend the meeting.

Federal Ministers Pervaiz Khattak, Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Shafqat Mahmood, Asad Umar, Shibli Faraz, the Prime Minister’s advisor on parliamentary affairs Dr Babar Awan, and Special Assistant on National Security Division Dr Moeed Yousaf will especially participate in the meeting.

Special invitations have also been issued to the president and the prime minister of Azad Kashmir, the governor and caretaker Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan and Attorney General Khalid Mehmood Khan.

