Military troops put on standby in Islamabad during Muharram

ISLAMABAD: Interior Ministry has put military troops on standby in the federal capital Islamabad in light of security arrangements during the month of Muharram, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ministry has issued written orders for putting the military troops on standby during Muharram.

According to the orders, 350 soldiers will be deployed in the federal capital for the assistance of Islamabad administration. The soldiers were given special powers under Article 245 of the Constitution.

It is pertinent to mention here that the deployment of military troops had been implemented many years ago in Islamabad which allows the civil administration to call military troops in case of an emergency situation.

The moon for Muharram-ul-Haram, which marks the advent of the Islamic new year, had been sighted in the country on August 31 and the Ashura would fall on September 10 (Tuesday).

