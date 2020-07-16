Retailers take dairy farmers to court for selling milk at Rs120 per litre

KARACHI: Karachi milk retailers on Thursday approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) against dairy farmers for selling them milk at inflated prices.

They moved a petition in the high court submitting that Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shelwani put out a notification for sale of milk at Rs94 per litre. Nevertheless, they added, per litre milk is being sold at Rs120.

The petitioner stated that the civic administration has been raiding and sealing milk shops for selling milk at rates higher than those fixed by the commissioner. Dairy farmers are selling them milk at Rs106-107 per litre, due to which retailers have to sell it at Rs110/litre and earn a Rs3 profit per litre.

They said if dairy farmers will price per liter of the commodity at Rs120, then they will be forced to sell it at Rs135.

Earlier this month, dairy farmers had unilaterally announced to increase the price of milk by Rs10 per litre in Karachi against the official retail rates fixed by the government.

Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association Pakistan President Shakir Umar Gujjar said that per litre price of milk in Karachi will be raised by Rs10 from July 11. He maintained that fresh milk will be sold at Rs120 per litre in the metropolis.

Comments

comments