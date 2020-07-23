Millers once again raise price of wheat flour in Punjab

LAHORE: Flour mill owners in Punjab have decided to increase prices of wheat flour for the second time in a week, taking the 20-kg bag price to Rs 1,400 from the current Rs 1,360, with an increase of Rs 40 per bag, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of Lahore Chakki Association, the new rates will be applicable from July 24 (tomorrow). He maintained that flour will be sold at Rs70 per kilogram across the province from Friday.

The spokesperson was of the view that Punjab chakki owners have taken the decision after an increase in wheat prices. He said that the rate of a 40 kg bag of wheat has increased to Rs 2,300 in the open market.

It is pertinent to mention here that the millers have announced to further raised the price of flour by Rs 2 per kg while they had increased the prices by Rs 3 per kg earlier this week.

Earlier on May 7, Punjab flour mills owners had announced to increase the flour prices in the Punjab province, citing rise in prices of wheat.

Announcing the decision, Punjab Flour Mills Association Chairman Abdul Rauf Mukhtar had said that the 20-kilogram flour bag would now be sold out at Rs 840, witnessing an increase of Rs 40.

“These prices will be applicable across the Punjab province,” he had said adding that the decision had been taken after an increase in wheat prices.

