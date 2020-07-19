Millionaire beggar killed by greedy daughter-in-law in Mumbai

A 32-year-old woman murdered her 70-year-old mother-in-law at their residence in Chembur’s Pestum Sagar colony in Mumbai over the greed of property.

According to media reports, the woman identified as Anjana Patil hit her mother-in-law Sajana with a cricket bat on her head and strangulated her multiple times after which she took the senior citizen to the hospital and told doctors that she fell in the bathroom.

However, upon investigating the mysterious death, police discovered that Anjana Dinesh Patil, the wife of Sanjana’s adopted son Dinesh Patil had killed her.

According to police, the deceased had four flats in Mumbai and she used to beg outside a Jain temple in the city’s Ghatkopar locality. She had rented out three flats and lived in the fourth one with her adopted son and his wife.

Police claimed that she got killed by her daughter-in-law for property.

The doctors, who examined the body, suspected a foul play after they found 14 injuries inflicted by some sharp object and strangulation marks on her neck.

Initially, Anjana did not cooperate during interrogation, but her younger daughter told police about the constant arguments between the two women, giving the leads in the case.

