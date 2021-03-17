Pakistan’s favorite lovebirds Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram sure know how to pile on the PDA on social media and their latest Instagram interaction is proof!

The loved-up duo was seen gushing over each other in the comment section of Ahsan’s latest Instagram post – a mirror-selfie taken in an elevator by Minal. The 28-year-old poured his heart out in the caption, thanking Minalf for being in his life.

“This is from my heart, to thank you for everything you have done for me, for all the times I forgot to tell you how I feel about you and how happy I am that you are in my life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahsan Mohsin Ikram (@ahsanmohsinikramofficial)

The comment section was then set on fire by Minal’s reply to her beau; the picture reminded her of a song, Ed Sheeran’s Photograph, which she then quoted. “Ahsan. This reminds me of a song. ‘Will keep this love in a photograph, we made these memories for ourselves.”

Talk about love being in the air and it’s not even February!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official)

Comments

comments