The internet is abuzz with jokes on a scene from Indian drama which has everyone thinking about the quality of Indian plays and the shallow scripts they are based upon; yes, the Kokila Ben scene where she asks her daughters-in-law about who was in the kitchen?

Minal Khan too has joined the bandwagon as she captioned her latest picture with sister Aiman Khan by asking the same question, the whole social media is asking…. #RasodeMeKonTha?.

View this post on Instagram On a lighter note. Rasoray mein kon tha? A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official) on Aug 25, 2020 at 10:38am PDT

“On a lighter note, Rasoray Me Kon Tha?” the Jalan actress captioned the picture, upon which Aiman replied, “Main (ne) nahin batana” (I won’t tell).

For those who haven’t seen such memes, the scene from an old Indian play started trending on social media with people mocking Indian plays and their foolish storylines after a music producer named Yashraj Mukhate added a musical mix to a few dialogues of Kokilaben from the TV show.

The scene has Kokilaben scolding her daughters-in-law Gopi aka Gopi Vau and Rashi for putting an empty cooker on gas. She asks “Rasode mein kaun tha?” and a petrified Gopi Vau takes Rashi Ben’s name. And since then, the video has taken over social media and netizens are busy making memes on #RasodeMeinKonTha and #RashiBen.

#RasodeMeKonTha

I got it the actual crime.. 😂

ये थी Rasode me.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/mcl78v1DsY — Ravi Gupta (@RaviBaaghi) August 26, 2020

1 crore rupees for KBC – Kokila Ben Cooker related question. pic.twitter.com/7QEWFnuQeU — Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) August 23, 2020

