I can’t work with Minal Khan in a drama: Muneeb Butt

Actor Muneeb Butt shared that he cannot work with Minal Khan in a drama when he appeared on the show Har Lamha Purjosh.

When asked by host Waseem Badami, which actress he is more likely to work with if she has to replace his wife Aiman Khan in a drama, Butt said “I can never work with Minal because people won’t be able to differentiate if it’s Aiman or Minal.” He added that it will be an awkward situation so that’s out of question anyway.

The Kaisa Hain Naseeban actor chose his co-star Ramsha Khan when given three options and said he would rather work with her as she’s a good friend of Aiman.

Talking about why his first film’s experience wasn’t good, Butt said he took it up when he just stepped in the industry so he didn’t know what to choose.

The actor clarified that his wedding which had eight functions was grand due to a reason. “It was the first wedding in Aiman’s family and last in mine so we were really excited about it.”

Butt said he was vacationing in Europe and was in utter shock when people criticised him unnecessarily for posting about ‘saying no to dowry’ as part of a campaign, something he followed himself. “I didn’t take dowry from Aiman’s parents, it’s an added burden on a girl’s family,” he said.

His recent appearances in dramas include Koi Chand Rakh and Kaisa Hai Naseeban on ARY Digital.

