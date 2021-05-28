Minal Khan pens heartfelt note for late father in new engagement snaps

TV starlet Minal Khan recently got engaged to beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and while the family is over the moon at the occasion, there’s one very special person that Minal can’t help but miss – her late father.

Minal took to Instagram late on Thursday to share previously-unseen pictures of her family on the day of her engagement, penning a note for her father who passed away earlier in December 2020.

“Baba is not in the pictures but I know he’s around,” shared Minal Khan. “Always watching, protecting us, and celebrating with us. I wish woh houtey or Ahsan se miltey. (I wish he was here and he could meet Ahsan).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official)

The adorable picture shared by the Jalan star features her fiance Ahsan, her twin sister Aiman Khan, their mother and twins brothers, as well as Aiman’s husband actor Muneeb Butt and their daughter Amal Muneeb.

Minal Khan’s friends and colleagues from the industry also left comforting messages for her in the comment section, with actor Sajal Aly writing, “Your baba will always be with you and must be really happy for you. Hamesha khush raho (Ameen) (Always stay happy!).”

Here’s sending light and love to Minal and her family.mi

