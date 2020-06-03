Minal Khan wants to bring versatility to her work with ‘Jalan’

Popular actor Minal Khan has said that she is getting out of her comfort zone as she wants to bring versatility to her work with her upcoming drama serial Jalan.

She took to Instagram to share that a challenging project like Jalan brought out the best in her.

“It helped me test my limits and gave me a new sense of outlook. It was amazing working with such talented people like Emaad Irfani, Areeba Habib, Fahad Sheikh and director Aabis Raza,” she wrote.

The starlet added that she “made friends for life working with these guys. Hope you guys enjoy the drama we all put in a lot of hardwork.”

Jalan is a new drama serial which will be aired on ARY Digital soon. It’s latest and fourth teaser was released on Tuesday.

