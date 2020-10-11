ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that mini smart lockdown has been re-imposed in Karachi, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) after surge in the number of coronavirus cases, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Asad Umar in his tweet said that coronavirus cases have been increased by two percent as compared to last week.

6 ہفتے اوسط قومی سطح پر پوزیٹیویٹی 2٪ سے کم رہنے کے بعد پچھلے ہفتے 2٪ سے زیادہ رہی. کراچی، اسلام آباد، آزاد کشمیر میں منی سمارٹ لوک ڈاؤن دوبارہ نافذ. ملک بھر میں انتظامیہ کو حفاظتی اقدامات یقینی بنانے کی ہدایت کی گئی ہے. لیکن کامیابی پہلے کی طرح عوام کے تعاون کے بغیر ناممکن ہے — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 11, 2020

Local administrations have been directed to ensure protective measures to curb the spread of this deadly disease, he stated. “Success cannot be achieved without the cooperation of the masses.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported 12 more coronavirus-related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll from the disease to 6,570.

