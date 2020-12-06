Minister advises opposition not to play with lives of people

PESHAWAR: The opposition parties should not play with the lives and health of the masses, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs here said on Sunday.

Talking to media in Peshawar Noorul Haq Qadri said that the opposition was also responsible for compliance of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“Only the government is not responsible to halt spread of the novel coronavirus,” the minister said. “Everyone should take responsibility to halt increasing cases of coronavirus,” Qadri said.

The opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced to hold a public gathering at the Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13. The Local administration of Lahore has rejected the PDM request owing to rising COVID-19 cases.

It is pertinent to mention here that COVID-19 cases have witnessed a surge in the country including Punjab as the second wave of the virus had hit the country.

The government officials have said that the opposition is risking the lives of the masses by holding public rallies amid the raging pandemic.

