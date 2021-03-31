Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Hammad Azhar announced on Wednesday a Rs1.50 per litre cut in the price of petrol while a Rs3 per litre decrease in that of diesel.

He announced the reduction in prices of petroleum products during a press conference in Islamabad.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) sent a summary to the Petroleum Division for revision of fuel prices for the month of April. It recommended a Rs1.50 per litre cut in petrol price and a Rs 2.50 per litre decrease in diesel.

Also Read: Revision of petrol prices after every 15 days challenged in LHC

On March 15, the federal government had decided against raising the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel in the country, rejecting a summary forwarded by the Ogra.

