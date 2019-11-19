Minister questions rationale behind taking ‘critically ill’ Nawaz to London via Doha

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Tuesday questioned the rationale behind taking ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to London via Doha.

He took to the micro-blogging site Twitter hours after the PML-N supremo’s departure for London.

The minister said: “Can anyone explain me the rationale behind taking a critically ill patient to London via Doha through an air ambulance when: Travel time from Lahore to Doha is 4 hrs; and Travel time from Doha to London is 7:40 hrs Whereas Travel time from Lahore to London is mere 7 hrs .”

Can anyone explain me the rationale behind taking a critically ill patient to London via Doha through an air ambulance when: Travel time from Lahore to Doha is 4 hrs; and

Travel time from Doha to London is 7:40 hrs Whereas Travel time from Lahore to London is mere 7 hrs 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) November 19, 2019

Earlier this morning, Sharif, accompanied by his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif and personal physician Dr Adnan, departed for London in an air ambulance via Doha.

The ambulance, which arrived at 8:45am at Lahore Airport will travel to Qatar first, from where it will travel to London.

Prior to the travel, Sharif was declared fit to travel by his medical panel. The former prime minister will be shifted to the Harley Street Clinic in London immediately after landing.

Comments

comments