Minister stresses need for raising awareness about child abuse

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said on Thursday the government is committed to protecting the rights of children.

She was addressing an event in connection with the launch of an awareness campaign titled “Protecting Our Children: Preventing Child Sexual Abuse in Pakistan.”

“Safeguarding children is our religious duty, our constitutional duty and is in line with our International commitments of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC). The government through the Ministry of Human Rights is committed to fulfilling obligations to our children”, said Dr Mazari.

She said that the ministry is focusing on protecting children from any sort of abuse. She added the issue of child abuse should not be treated as a social taboo, adding that we are hesitant to speak about this issue.

She stressed the need to make it a disgraceful act. “We need to recognise this issue. The parents and teachers should realise their responsibility and should be open with their children and students informing them about child abuse and its preventive measures,” she added.

She said that besides, legislation and its implementation, awareness is important in fighting this issue.

Dr Mazari said that education institutions can play an important role to prevent child abuse and to educate students. She also talked about parents and teachers’ role to keep children aware of child abuse.

She said that the Zainab Alert Bill was still in the National Assembly’s standing committee, adding that the proposed law would ensure the protection of the rights of children.

