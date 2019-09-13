Minister warns of strict action against private schools increasing fees

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood warned all private schools across the country against raising their tuition fees more than the limit set by Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In a news conference on Friday, the minister told that he has asked all provincial governments to keep a check on private schools in this regard and practice their due authority in taking action against such institutions, which were violating the order of the apex court.

وفاقی وزیر شفقت محمود کی میڈیا سے گفتگو۔ وفاقی وزیر شفقت محمود کی میڈیا سے گفتگو۔ Posted by ARY News on Thursday, September 12, 2019

In December last year, the then chief justice Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had ordered all private schools across Pakistan to cut down their fees by 20%. “A hike in fees above five percent will only be allowed with the permission of the regulator,” Justice Nisar had clarified.

Mr Mehmood also noted that complaints were often received that private schools also charge for different purposes like school copies and other co-curricular activities, “this will not be acceptable,” he stressed.

Levying a tax on fees collected by schools is also on the cards, the minister added.

He reiterated his warning to all private schools saying: “Don’t even increase your fees by one rupee above the limitation fixed by Supreme Court,” otherwise, strict action would be taken against the violators.

