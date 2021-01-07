Minister to receive first Covid vaccine in KSA introduces Health Passport

Saudi Arabia has launched on Thursday the “Health Passport” service via an online application called Tawakkalna to confirm that Saudis and expatriates have received all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and thus become immune to the virus.

The update was published earlier today on their local news media noting that health minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, who received the first-ever dose of the vaccine in the Kingdom, launched the application together with Chairman of Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) Dr. Abdullah Al-Ghamdi.

It may be noted that the minister also received earlier today the second dose of the vaccine at the COVID-19 Vaccine Center in Riyadh, as part of the vaccination plan being implemented by the Ministry of Health.

Dr. Al-Rabiah, it was reproted, expressed his gratidute for Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman for their care and continuous interest in preserving the health and safety of citizens and expatriates.

He also thanked the royal family for ensuring all preventive measures to protect them from coronavirus and stem the spread of the disease.

Reportedly, he appreciated the keenness of the leadership in making available a safe and internationally approved vaccine for citizens and expatriates.

Dr. Al-Rabiah called on all members of the Saudi society to adhere to preventive measures and to be careful to wear masks and to register to receive the vaccine.

“Preparations are underway to open more Corona vaccination centers soon so as to cover all regions of the Kingdom.”

