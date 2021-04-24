Ministers extend sympathies, prayers to Covid-hit India

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi took to Twitter on Saturday to extend his support and sympathies to the people of India reeling under the rampaging wave of the coronavirus.

“We express our support to the people of India in the wake of the current wave of #COVID19 infections, that has hit our region hard. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the affected families in #India,” he wrote on Twitter.

FM Qureshi said Covid-19 is yet another reminder that humanitarian issues require responses beyond political consideration. Pakistan continues to work with the SAARC countries to foster cooperation to tackle the pandemic, he reiterated.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted, “In these difficult times our prayers are with people of #India may God be kind and may these difficult times gets over soon. #coronavirus.”

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said it is painful to see the suffering of our neighbours, ordinary Indian citizens as they grapple with Covid 19 and oxygen shortages.

“We are all in this struggle to stem massive surge of deadly third wave. Unfortunate that many in West have sought to only seal their borders rather than help,” she said.

