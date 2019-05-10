Punjab Health Ministry ready to act against protesting doctors and paramedics

LAHORE: Ministry of Health, Punjab has decided to take action against all doctors and nurses that have refused to perform their duties till their demands are met, ARY News reported.

According to an official notification the Ministry of health has asked for a list of all doctors and paramedical staff who are not complying with their duties and are partaking in protests and strikes.

Grand Health Alliance, a union of disgruntled doctors and paramedics has not been performing their duties as a sign of protest since past 10 days.

Letters and notifications have been issued to the Medical Superintendents (MS) and medical executives of 12 health institutes in the province.

The ministry has demanded names of all those involved in creating hindrances against daily medical operations.

“All names should be sent to the Ministry of Health by 10 a.m today,” reads the letter of intimation sent to various hospitals.

Patients have been put through undue duress and tremendous difficulty due to the prevalent strikes and protests, added the health Ministry.

