ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem Wednesday (today) held a joint press conference with the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on media and broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, ARY News reported.

The law minister apprised the media present that all civil laws have been updated on the website of the Ministry.

He also unveiled that the entire archives of law-related quandaries that took place in the country since its inception are now available online.

“We will unveil an application for smartphones after formal approval of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan,” said Naseem.

Read More: Pakistan committed to Women Empowerment Farogh Naseem tells US State Dept officials

“The ministry has penned 22 new laws, 7 have been approved and are being implemented, the passing of 15 laws is pending as yet in the assembly which we are mulling to get approved.”

The Minister lauded the role being played by the officials of the ministry of law.

Earlier on June 27, Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem said that the government would bring amendment in cyber-crime law to remove flaws.

Talking to journalists, Farogh Naseem said that the law ministry had prepared a draft of amendments and added that after finalizing the draft bill, it would be presented before the cabinet.

He underscored the need to balance the cyber-crime laws and added that the amendment bill would remove flaws and make things better.

Comments

comments