Ministry of Science and Technology official added to Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in the country’s history, an official of the Ministry of Science and Technology has been included in the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr Tariq Masood, Joint Secretary at Ministry of Science & Technology is appointed a member (technical expert) in the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee with immediate effect.

پاکستان کی تاریخ میں پہلی بار وزارت سائنس اور ٹیکنالوجی کو رویت ہلال کمیتی میں شامل کیا گیا ہے، یہ درست سمت میں قدم ہے مذہبی تہوار اتحاد اور برکت کا باعث ہوتے ہیں اور اسی جذبے سے آگے بڑھنا چاہئے #RamzanMubarik pic.twitter.com/O9pbiykSNP — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 22, 2020

Taking to the social networking website Twitter, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry termed the decision a step in the right direction.

He said that religious events bring blessing and unity, adding that they should move forward with the same spirit.

Read More: Fawad Chaudhry launches moon-sighting website

Last year on Mary 26, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry while launching a website based on moon-sighting calendar had said that Eid ul Fitr that year would fall on June 05.

He had said the state could not force any person over celebration of religious festivals, it was part of belief.

“We have invited the attention of the religious scholars that the moon could also be sighted with the help of technology”, the minister had said.

