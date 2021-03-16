Horrifying footage: Minor boy among three killed after plane crashes into car

A four-year-old boy riding in an SUV with his mother died when a small plane struggling to land at the airport crashed into them on a residential street.

Two people on the plane also died in the crash that happened on Monday afternoon, which was recorded by a neighbor’s security camera.

Warning: Graphic Content

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The plane had just taken off from North Perry Airport and was returning just before 3 p.m., the fire chief said. He said it may have experienced mechanical issues after taking off.

Graphic footage caught by a neighbor’s doorbell camera shows the aircraft plunging nose-first into the vehicle and erupting in flames that spread across the street.

The boy’s mother was injured but authorities said she was released from the hospital later on Monday, the Pembroke Pines fire chief, Marcel Rodriguez, said.

The child — identified as 4-year-old Taylor Bishop — died from his injuries at Regional Hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have launched an investigation into the fatal crash.

Comments

comments