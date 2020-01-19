Minor boy found safe just half a mile away where he disappeared after overnight search

A six-year-old missing boy has been found safe sitting on a block near a highway just half a mile away where he disappeared after a nine-hour search, involving a helicopter overnight, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the minor boy, Aadil Umair Rahim, was on a school trip heading home from London to Nottingham. He reportedly went missing around 7:15 pm during a toilet stop at Newport Pagnell Services.

The school administration informed the police about the incident and sought help. Around 1,000 police officials and volunteers from the local community carried out a nine-hour long search operation, involving a police helicopter, overnight.

The search team found him sitting near a roadworks just half a mile away where he had disappeared.

A member of the search team said that the boy was found sitting on a block near roadworks, wearing only a jumper to protect him from the cold. He has reportedly been taken to hospital, but there is no cause for serious concern.

Graphic shows the boy was found near Newbolt Close, a ten-minute walk and half a mile away from the service station in Milton Keynes

After the child was found safe, his father Umair Rahim said, ‘My son has arrived and he is safe now. Thanks for the prayers. Shukar to Allah.”

“There was more than 1,000 people looking for him I’m thankful to everyone,” he added.

Comments

comments