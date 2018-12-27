ABBOTABAD: A minor girl has been raped and murdered in Havelian area of Abbotabad district, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, 3-year-old girl, Faryal went out of her home to play with other children and went missing. They said her dead body was found in an isolated place two days after her gone missing on Wednesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister has taken notice of the rape-slay incident and directed for immediate arrest of the criminals. He has directed the DIG Hazara Division to submit a report in the incident.

ARY News correspondent Muhammed Ashfaq said police failed to arrest murderers of the girl despite passage of more than 24 hours. Police have arrested several suspects, however residents of the area were very angry over the failure to arrest and punish the key suspect, he added.

Expressing resentment over the tragedy, KP Information Minister Shokat Yousafzai said that the law needed to be made stricter against the people involved in such a grisly felony.

“The government will provide the victim family justice by bringing the culprits to book,” he said.

